Headlands Technologies LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

