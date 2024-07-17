Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $123,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,959,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 783,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

