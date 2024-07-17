Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $153,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. 87,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,171. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.