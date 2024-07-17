Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $289,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 258,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

