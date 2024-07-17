Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,416,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $18,948,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $18,649,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $17,928,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $11,241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 4,440,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,407,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

