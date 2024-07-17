Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $140.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,943. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.