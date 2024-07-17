Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.53.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.35. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.