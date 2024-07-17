Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,229,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

NYSE:WTM traded up $19.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,747.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,723.04. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

