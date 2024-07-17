Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2,410.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. 151,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

