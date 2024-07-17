Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 384.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azenta by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after purchasing an additional 530,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,856,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Azenta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 62,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,086. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

