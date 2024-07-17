Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,561 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 549,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

