Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. 34,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.