Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $181.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

