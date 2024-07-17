Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 935.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 58,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,474. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.