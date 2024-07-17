Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,419,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SVXY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 923,332 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

