Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Premier by 711.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier Price Performance

PINC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 71,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.