Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 254,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

