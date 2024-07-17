Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $417,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,179 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,798,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

