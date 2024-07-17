Hedera One Day Volume Hits $49.03 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $49.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00042796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,892 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,891.28564 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07761042 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $58,112,412.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

