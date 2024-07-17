Hedera Price Reaches $0.0762 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $53.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,892 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,891.28564 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07761042 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $58,112,412.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.