HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells $9,739,890.20 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HEI-A stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. 170,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

