HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells $9,739,890.20 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of HEI-A stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. 170,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28.
HEICO Company Profile
