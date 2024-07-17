Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.05), with a volume of 147770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.84).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.67), for a total value of £20,210.66 ($26,210.17). Insiders own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

