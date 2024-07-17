Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.03. Approximately 405,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,074,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $215,998,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

