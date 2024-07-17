Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,910 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 172,750.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ZimVie were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

