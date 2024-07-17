Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 3,364 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3,957.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,970,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,563. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.