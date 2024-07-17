Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,323. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

