Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $100,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2,973.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

TowneBank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 368,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,153. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

