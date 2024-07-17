Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $229,000 Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 158,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,054. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

