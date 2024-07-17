Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,718. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

