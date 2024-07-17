Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of CDP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

