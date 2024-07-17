Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 479 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 193.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 662,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

