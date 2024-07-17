Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,304 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Toro by 249.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Toro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 154,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 1,393,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,720. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

