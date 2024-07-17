Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 7,172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 11,505,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,180. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

