Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,647. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.