Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 16.5% in June

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

