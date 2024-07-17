Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $13,700,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.