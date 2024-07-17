Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,457,346. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $570.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.