Horizen One Day Volume Tops $22.16 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.68 or 0.00018117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $177.81 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,220,325 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

