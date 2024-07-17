Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.20

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 79037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.