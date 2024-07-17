Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.20

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 79037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

