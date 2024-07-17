HSBC Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Hold

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $239.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

