Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.52. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

