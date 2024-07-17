ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $165.34 million and $3.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,697,993 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

