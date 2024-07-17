IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.13% of IF Bancorp worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.50.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

