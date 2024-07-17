iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iHuman Price Performance

NYSE IH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 12,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

