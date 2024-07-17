Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 6.4% in June

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

