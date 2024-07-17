iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Trading Up 3.8%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.36. 100,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 156,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

