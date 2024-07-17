ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ImmuCell as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.58.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

