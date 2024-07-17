Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Stock Performance
IMRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.