Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immuneering stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Immuneering Co. ( NASDAQ:IMRX Free Report ) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Immuneering worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.