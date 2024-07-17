ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Update

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 53,440,000 shares. Currently, 31.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Down 4.2 %

IBRX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,403. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.