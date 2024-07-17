Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1,867.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 45.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $439,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Immunocore Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IMCR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 132,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,194. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.74. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.